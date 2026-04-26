The atmosphere at the Sunyani Palace turned lively and full of colour as dignitaries gathered, where a major traditional honour was conferred on a top public figure amid cheers and celebration

The Sunyani Chief and a council of elders presided over the ceremony, with community members present as praises filled the air while the new role was formally recognised in grand traditional style

His new achievement comes shortly after Malik Basintale returned to active duty at his office, following earlier rumours about his health, which he publicly dismissed as false

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA), Malik Basintale, has been honoured with a traditional title by the Sunyani Traditional Council following a courtesy visit to the Sunyani Manhene.

Sunyani chief offers YEA CEO, Malik Basintale, a new traditional role. Image credit: Akoma879fm/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He was officially enstooled as “Mmrateɛhene” (Youth Chief) of Sunyani after paying a respectful call on Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The honour, which included the presentation of a royal stool, was in recognition of his contributions and commitment to youth development and empowerment.

The traditional leadership of Sunyani expressed confidence in his role as a youth-focused public servant and entrusted him with the responsibility of symbolically representing and championing the interests of young people within the community.

The event formed part of a broader engagement between the Youth Employment Authority and traditional authorities aimed at strengthening collaboration on youth-related development initiatives.

Read details of Malik Basintale's new traditional title in the Instagram post below.

Malik Basintale resumes work amid stroke rumours

Earlier, Malik Basintale resumed work at his office amid rumours of him suffering a stroke. Rumours about Malik Basintale's alleged health issues emerged after Abronye DC claimed that he was sick and receiving treatment abroad on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Speaking on The Evidence Show on his Ohia TV on Facebook, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman stated that Basintale had not been feeling well for about one month now and had been flown to the UK.

Abronye's claims led to some NPP activists suggesting that the YEA CEO had suffered a stroke and had been flown to the UK.

The CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, officially resumes work on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, amid stroke rumours. Photo source: The1957News, Malik Basintale

Source: Facebook

Malik Basintale denies stroke rumours

In response to Abronye's claims, Malik denied rumours that he is sick and was receiving treatment abroad.

The YEA boss, in a Facebook post, claimed that the reports that he had been struck by an ailment were not true, describing them as false news.

Malik indicated that he neither had a stroke nor had he travelled to the UK for treatment.

He wrote:

"Kurugu Toli: ton ton je!! Ignore the false news. No stroke, No UK!"

In the video shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger 1957 News, Basintale was seen chatting with friends.

According to the blogger, he had placed a call to the YEA CEO concerning the rumours about his health, and he denied it, saying that he was in excellent condition.

The Facebook post of Malik Basintale denying rumours about him battling a stroke is below:

The Instagram video of Malik Basintale chatting with his friends amid stroke rumours is below:

In a video shared by renowned blogger 1957 News on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Basintale was spotted at his office with two of his associates.

The YEA boss, wearing a suit, flashed a bright smile and gave a thumbs-up as one of his associates announced that he had returned to the office after a brief period away from work.

Basintale shared a lighthearted conversation with his subordinate, who burst into laughter as he filmed their reunion.

The Facebook video of Malik Basintale's return to work is below:

Malik Basintale's wife celebrates his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malik Basintale's wife celebrated his birthday on Sunday, January 4, 2025.

In a photo, Tenny Salih Young showed her close bond with her husband inside their luxurious residence as they marked the special milestone.

Many Ghanaians, including staunch supporters of the NDC, took to social media to celebrate Malik Basintale on his birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh