The Ghana Education Service (GES) recruitment portal is expected to open on Monday, November 23, 2026, following a delay caused by technical challenges

Qualified applicants seeking teaching opportunities in Ghana's public schools are expected to submit their applications online through the designated recruitment platform

Prospective applicants must prepare their academic and professional documents, follow the application guidelines and avoid fraudulent recruitment links circulating online

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is expected to begin receiving applications for its latest recruitment exercise on Monday, November 23, 2026, offering qualified Ghanaians another opportunity to seek employment in the public education sector.

GES recruitment portal opens: Step-by-step guide to applying online. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced the new commencement date after technical difficulties disrupted the initial opening scheduled for Friday, November 20.

Speaking at the launch of the Tamasco Magazine and a lecture programme on Saturday, November 21, the minister explained that authorities needed additional time to resolve challenges affecting the application platform.

He assured prospective applicants that the recruitment process would begin on Monday through the designated GES portal.

How to apply for GES recruitment in 2026

Prospective applicants can follow these steps when the official recruitment portal becomes operational:

Visit the official Ghana Education Service website at www.ges.gov.gh and follow its verified recruitment instructions Access the recruitment portal using the link officially confirmed by GES Select the appropriate application category, such as university graduate, College of Education graduate or diploma applicant, where available Complete the application form with accurate personal information, contact details and academic qualifications Provide National Service and teacher licensure details where required Upload the relevant supporting documents according to the instructions on the portal Carefully review the information entered to correct errors before submitting the application Submit the completed form and save or print the confirmation slip for future reference

GES recruitment application portal:

https://ges.gov.gh/

These steps reflect the application procedure described in recruitment guidance published on November 23. However, applicants should verify the final requirements and the portal's operational status directly with GES.

Applicants should prepare their academic certificates, National Service records, teacher licensure information and relevant identification documents ahead of the exercise. The precise documents required will depend on the officially published eligibility criteria.

Submitting an application does not automatically guarantee employment. Applications are expected to undergo screening and verification before successful candidates are selected.

GES warns applicants against fake recruitment links

The Ghana Education Service has cautioned prospective applicants against fraudulent websites and individuals claiming to facilitate recruitment into the Service.

In a statement issued on November 15, 2026, and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, GES urged the public to disregard suspicious application links circulating on social media.

The Service emphasised that genuine recruitment information would be communicated through its authorised platforms. It also warned applicants against making payments to individuals promising appointments.

Meanwhile, the government has announced plans to recruit 10,000 teachers and 2,000 non-teaching personnel in 2027 as part of efforts to strengthen staffing in public schools.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to monitor official GES announcements for confirmed application deadlines, eligibility requirements and subsequent recruitment procedures.

Important: Although the minister announced November 23 as the opening date, the recruitment portal's live availability could not be independently confirmed at the time of writing. Applicants should therefore verify the official application link before providing personal information.

YEA and GES to deploy teaching assistants

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Youth Employment Agency and Ghana Education Service signed an MoU to bring 6,000 young people into basic schools as teaching assistants.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale announced the partnership at the Accountability Series on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The Community Teaching Assistant Model targets hard-to-reach communities, offering young people work experience and income.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh