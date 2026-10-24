A South Sudanese student who stood out on the KNUST campus for an unforgettable reason has reached a major milestone

Abel Ajak Geu, who measures 213.3 cm, spent four years studying a specialised field within the health sciences

The 26-year-old's achievement has drawn warm congratulations from Ghanaians following the news online

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A towering presence at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has officially closed one chapter and opened another. Abel Ajak Geu, a 26-year-old student from South Sudan, has completed his studies in medical imaging (sonography) at KNUST and has been inducted into the Allied Health Professions Council.

Standing at 213.3 cm, which is just over 7 feet tall, Geu was widely recognised as the tallest student on the KNUST campus throughout his four years there.

KNUST’s tallest Abel Ajak Geu poses with his course mates after completing his studies in Ghana. Photo credit: @knustlive.

Source: Instagram

Tallest student in KNUST, Abel Ajak Geu, graduates

His remarkable height made him a familiar figure at the university, but it is his academic accomplishment that is now drawing attention across social media.

The news was shared on 24th October 2026 by KNUSTlive on Instagram, announcing both his graduation and his formal induction into the Allied Health Professions Council, the body that officially recognises allied health practitioners in Ghana.

The Instagram post is below:

Ghanaians congratulate the tallest KNUST student, Abel Ajak Geu

Ghanaians have been quick to celebrate the South Sudanese graduate, with many expressing pride in the fact that KNUST was the institution where he completed his training.

Geu's induction into the Allied Health Professions Council marks his official entry into the healthcare workforce, qualifying him to practise as a sonographer.

Sonography is a specialised imaging discipline that uses ultrasound technology to assist in the diagnosis and monitoring of medical conditions, making it a vital component of modern healthcare delivery.

The Instagram post is below:

Abel Ajak Geu breaks silence after KNUST studies

Abel Ajak Geu has opened up about his experience while studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

"A milestone worth celebrating, a journey worth pursuing. 🎓🩺 Officially inducted and took the oath before the Allied Health Professions Council as a Sonographer — a solemn commitment to professionalism, integrity, and service to humanity. 🤍 The journey continues, with greater responsibility, purpose, and dedication to making a difference through healthcare.."

The Instagram post is below:

Lands Minister called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah’s admission to the Ghana Bar, alongside 1,567 other new lawyers, while serving as Lands and Natural Resources Minister and Ellembelle MP.

His journey to becoming a barrister and solicitor fulfilled a dream he had pursued for decades.

Residents praised his determination to complete his legal studies while balancing ministerial and parliamentary duties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh