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Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Ellembelle MP, was among 1,568 lawyers admitted to the Ghana Bar

The 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony took place at the ICGC Christ Temple in Teshie, Accra, on Friday, October 9, 2026

Residents of Ellembelle praised Armah-Kofi Buah for pursuing legal studies alongside his duties as both a Cabinet Minister and MP

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ghana's Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, has fulfilled a dream he first set in motion decades ago, becoming a qualified barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The minister was one of 1,568 newly called lawyers admitted at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony, which the General Legal Council organised at the International Central Gospel Church Christ Temple in Teshie, Accra, on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Ellembelle MP celebrates after his call to the Bar ceremony. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

Armah-Kofi Buah reflects on decades-long dream

Speaking on the achievement, the Ellembelle legislator credited divine grace for seeing him through what he described as a lifelong ambition.

"To God be the glory. Decades ago, I set out to become a lawyer. Life's winding roads took me in other directions, but the dream never faded. Today, by His grace alone, I have officially been called to the Ghana Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana," he said.

Armah-Kofi Buah also used his moment at the Bar to send an encouraging message to others whose aspirations have yet to materialise.

"To anyone carrying a dream that feels delayed, hold on. Keep believing. Keep working. Your season will come," he said, citing Habakkuk 2:3 to reinforce his message: "Though it tarries, wait for it; because it will surely come."

Residents of Ellembelle responded warmly to the news, commending their representative for managing the demands of a Cabinet portfolio and parliamentary duties while simultaneously completing his legal studies.

They described his achievement as proof of discipline, resilience and a genuine commitment to lifelong learning, expressing hope that it would serve as an inspiration to the constituency's youth.

The Facebook photos are below:

Fellow MPs and Cabinet Ministers also called to the Bar

Armah-Kofi Buah was not the only serving legislator admitted at this year's ceremony.

His Cabinet colleague Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations and MP for Ningo-Prampram, was called to the Bar alongside him.

Two other Members of Parliament, Davis Ansah Opoku of Mpraeso and Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor of Awutu Senya East, were also among those enrolled.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, as well as members of the General Legal Council and the Ghana Bar Association.

The Instagram videos are below:

Best graduating students at the Call to Bar ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about eight law graduates recognised for academic excellence at Ghana’s 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony.

The awards covered eight professional law courses, with four women and four men among the recipients.

Their achievements spanned fields from Alternative Dispute Resolution and Family Law to Advocacy and Conveyancing. Meet the graduates honoured as top students in their respective courses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh