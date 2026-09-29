Kennedy Agyapong announced plans to build a 600-bed dormitory for Adisadel College during the school's Santa 81 Golden Jubilee anniversary

The ultramodern facility will be named after the prominent Ghanaian businessman and former Assin Central constituency MP upon its completion

Staff and students at Canterbury Hall greeted the pledge with visible excitement when the announcement was made on a post on social media

Prominent Ghanaian politician and business mogul Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has pledged to fund the construction of a 600-bed dormitory at Adisadel College, his alma mater, with the building set to carry his name once it is completed.

Kennedy Agyapong plans to construct a 600-bed dormitory for Adisadel College named in his honour. Photo source: Up Santaclausians USA, Adisadel College

Source: Facebook

The pledge was delivered at Canterbury Hall during recent celebrations marking the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Santa 81, the year group Agyapong belongs to, which commemorated 50 years since its members first enrolled at the prestigious Cape Coast school.

Those present, including staff and students, responded with open enthusiasm when the announcement was made.

Kennedy Agyapong's legacy gift to Adisadel College

The proposed dormitory would be a substantial addition to Adisadel College's residential infrastructure, potentially accommodating an entire generation of students at a time.

For a school with deep traditions and a loyal alumni base, a facility of this scale carries considerable weight, both practically and symbolically.

The US-based alumni page Up Santaclausians USA shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, framing the pledge as one of the defining moments of the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The group described the gesture as proof that the bonds formed at Adisadel in 1981 remain strong enough to translate into meaningful investment in the school's future decades later.

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent Ghanaian businessman and former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has maintained a close connection to Adisadel over the years.

The announcement adds a tangible dimension to what has largely been a milestone reunion for Santa 81.

The Facebook post detailing Kennedy Agyapong's plan to construct the dormitory for Adisadel College is below:

Reactions to Kennedy Agyapong's dormitory pledge

The news drew a range of responses from the Adisadel community online, with some welcoming the commitment and others pushing for faster action.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Ato Kwamena Senayah wrote:

"He promised this some years ago. I am happy the vision is still alive. Adisco will get a 13th House?"

Paul Kpogli said:

"He should have done this long ago. The school needs the dormitory and classrooms now."

Henritta Afful commented:

"Bless you, my presido. You will live long."

Kennedy Agyapong's son secures US college admission

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo’s son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, and his admission to a college in the United States.

His proud mother shared the milestone on Instagram, prompting warm congratulations from followers.

Kelvin’s admission marked another step in an academic journey that began with his graduation from a Massachusetts school in 2022.

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Source: YEN.com.gh