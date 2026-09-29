Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor captained PRESEC to victory in the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz

The former PRESEC student has graduated from Dartmouth College in the United States

His academic journey has included work in artificial intelligence, machine learning and embedded systems

Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, one of the standout contestants from the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has reached another major academic milestone.

NSMQ 2020 Champion Daniel Gakpetor Graduates With Two Engineering Degrees

Source: UGC

The former Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) student has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Engineering Sciences and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering.

Gakpetor became widely known in Ghana in 2020 when he captained PRESEC’s team, which also included Benjamin Quansah Nketsiah and Isaac Kofi Gyamfi.

The trio defeated Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School in the grand finale to secure PRESEC’s sixth NSMQ trophy.

Daniel Gakpetor’s journey after PRESEC

His achievements did not end with the competition. Reports following the release of the 2020 WASSCE results indicated that Gakpetor recorded eight As.

Check out the Facebook post below:

He was also awarded a $40,000 Academic City Presidential Scholarship following his NSMQ performance.

Gakpetor later continued his education at Dartmouth College in the United States, where he focused on Computer Engineering.

While at Dartmouth, he developed interests in artificial intelligence, machine learning and reinforcement learning.

He became an E.E. Just Fellow and worked with Professor Peter Chin’s Language, Intelligence and Signal Processing laboratory, where his research involved large language models and reinforcement learning.

Gakpetor makes impact beyond the classroom

The young engineer also worked as an undergraduate teaching assistant in programming and embedded systems.

In 2023, he returned to Ghana through an internship connected to the Dartmouth Centre for Social Impact, helping students from less-privileged backgrounds with university applications.

His work at Dartmouth was further recognised in 2026 when he was named among the recipients of the Don Stayner Changemaker Award, which honours engineering students whose work demonstrates service to society. Dartmouth Engineering

Gakpetor’s graduation marks another chapter in a journey that first attracted nationwide attention on the NSMQ stage six years ago.

OWASS NSMQ star Epton graduates as doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Epton Asamoah Noble, the former Opoku Ware School contestant who graduated from KNUST as a medical doctor after six years of training.

Voice of KNUST announced the milestone on September 26, 2026.

Once known as an OWASS contestant on the 2020 NSMQ stage, Noble has now earned a medical degree. His journey from quiz competitor to doctor has drawn attention from both the OWASS and KNUST communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh