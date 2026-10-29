Lance Corporal Pabby Saraphina attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon in 2024

The Ghanaian police officer reportedly completed approximately 105 pieces across nearly 120 hours of continuous painting

Mefri Koforidua TV broke the news of Saraphina's passing, triggering an outpouring of grief on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Lance Corporal Saraphina Pabby, a Ghanaian police officer celebrated for her record-breaking artistic ambition, has passed away, according to a report by Mefri Koforidua TV shared on TikTok on Wednesday, 29 October 2026.

Saraphina Pabby, the Ghanaian police officer who attempted the Guinness World Record painting marathon in 2024, reportedly dies. Photo source: Saraphina Pabby

Source: Facebook

Saraphina, who served as a corporal with the Ghana Police Service, captured public attention in 2024 when she undertook a gruelling painting marathon at the Police Training School in Koforidua, working continuously for approximately 120 hours in a bid to set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest painting marathon in history.

The exact circumstances behind her untimely death on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, remain unknown, with some reports indicating that she had battled an illness.

However, sources close to the late Saraphina's family have denied the health challenge reports but have yet to name the exact cause of her death.

Saraphina Pabby's Guinness World Record attempt

Over the course of her marathon session, Saraphina reportedly completed over 150 individual paintings, meeting the output requirements set by the Guinness World Records (GWR) adjudication process but was unable to clinch the 100-hour record held by a Nigerian man based in the USA at the time.

Footage of her attempt showed her working at an easel with paint containers and art supplies arranged on a table, both indoors and beneath an outdoor event tent, demonstrating remarkable endurance and creative dedication throughout the challenge.

She had previously painted and presented a portrait of the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The TikTok video announcing the demise of Saraphina Pabby is below:

Ghanaians mourn Saraphina Pabby's passing

News of her death moved many Ghanaians online, with tributes flooding the comments section of the Mefri Koforidua TV post.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

One Step Ahead wrote:

"When did this happen? Jesus Christ, Pabby."

Destiny said:

"Awwwwww obaaaa kafra wati. May you find rest."

Debby-sucess added:

"Pina, rest well. Till we meet again."

Black beauty wrote:

"May your soul rest in peace, Mando."

Ghanaian GWR holder Sharon Dede Padi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian visual artist and poet Sharon Dede Padi, known as Padiki, who died at 50 and the legacy she left behind.

Her Guinness World Record-winning leaf-print painting brought Ghanaian art to a global audience, making her death a profound loss for the country’s creative community.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh