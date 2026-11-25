The Ghana Education Service rescheduled the opening of its teacher recruitment portal, which was originally set for an earlier date

The recruitment portal is intended for the onboarding of teachers who will begin teaching in 2027

GES issued a formal statement on Monday, November 23, 2026, asking prospective applicants to remain patient

The Ghana Education Service (GES) teacher recruitment portal is set to open at 8 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The service has released details of the new recruitment process, including documents prospective teachers need to apply, education requirements, among others.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) teacher recruitment portal is set to open at 8 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Credit: UNICEF

Source: Original

In a statement released on Facebook, the service said it is seeking passionate and dedicated graduates with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree and/or a related certificate in Education to apply for teaching positions in the Service.

Per the notice, teachers will:

Facilitate learning using 21st-century technology Cater for learners with different learning needs and help them achieve excellent learning outcomes Continuously improve learners' ability to research using new technologies Use a variety of assessment tools and tasks to accurately assess levels of learner competencies. Use the National Teaching Standards and Code of Conduct to guide practice at all times to ensure professionalism and ethical behaviour Participate in relevant continuous professional development sessions to stay relevant

Eligibility criteria needed to apply for GES recruitment

Prospective applicant must:

Hold a Bachelor's Degree in Education or a relevant Bachelor's Degree with Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)/Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) or Diploma in Basic Education Have completed National Service Must be in good standing with the National Teaching Council (NTC) and possess a valid Teaching License Demonstrate strong communication and classroom management skills. • be ready and willing to accept posting to wherever your service is needed.

How to apply for 2026 GES recruitment

Applicants interested in applying for the teacher recruitment should:

Visit the official GES recruitment portal: https://bitly/ges-recruitment Complete the online application form. Upload required documents: Degree/Diploma certificates, National Service Certificate, NTC License, Ghana Card. Passport-sized photograph, active email and phone number.

How many teachers applied for GES recruitment?

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh