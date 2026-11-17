Acting Rent Commissioner said his department petitioned the Attorney-General on November 10 over UGEL hostel complaints

The petition followed student complaints about excessive hostel fees from the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited

Opoku said a departmental inspection confirmed the concerns raised by students, with provisions of the Rent Control Law believed to have been breached

The Rent Control Department has formally petitioned the Attorney-General to investigate complaints against the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL) over hostel fees and living conditions at its student accommodation facilities, with a request for prosecution where violations are confirmed.

Acting Rent Commissioner said his department petitioned the Attorney-General on November 10 over UGEL hostel complaints

Source: UGC

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku disclosed the development during an appearance on Eyewitness News, explaining that the petition was submitted on 10 November. The department cited its lack of prosecutorial authority as the reason it had to refer the matter to the Attorney-General rather than pursue enforcement directly.

Opoku was explicit about the department's limitations under its governing legislation. "We petitioned the Attorney-General on November 10. We asked the Attorney-General to investigate and, if they find any culpability, prosecute. That is what we are asking the Attorney-General to do because Rent Control does not have prosecutorial powers. Otherwise, I would have prosecuted them long ago," he said.

The complaints originated with University of Ghana students who raised concerns about what they described as unreasonably high hostel charges and substandard conditions in certain rooms managed under UGEL.

Opoku said the department conducted a formal inspection of the accommodation facilities to verify the students' claims, and that the findings validated what had been reported. He stated that the inspection established the actual conditions under which students were living and confirmed that existing rent regulations had not been adhered to.

"I am of the view that as a regulator, my law has been breached. I have done what I have to do, because this inspection was to ascertain the true state, and today it is confirmed," he said.

The commissioner maintained that the department had discharged its regulatory duty by carrying out the inspection and submitting the petition, leaving it to the Attorney-General's office to determine whether criminal or civil proceedings should follow.

Source: YEN.com.gh