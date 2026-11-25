The Ghana Education Service teacher recruitment portal is expected to become operational later today

The portal will aid the onboarding of teachers earmarked to begin classroom duties for the 2027 academic year

The portal was originally scheduled to open on November 20, but officials postponed it to fix technical difficulties with the platform

The Ghana Education Service (GES) teacher recruitment portal is expected to become operational later today, November 25, following multiple postponements.

Ghana Education Service recruitment portal goes live on Monday, November 23, after a delayed start. Credit: GES/Diem.ph

Source: Getty Images

The portal had been set to go live earlier in November for the onboarding of teachers earmarked to begin classroom duties in 2027.

Alongside the announcement, GES extended an apology to those affected by the change, particularly those who had been preparing to access the portal.

GES warns applicants against fake recruitment links

The Ghana Education Service has cautioned prospective applicants against fraudulent websites and individuals claiming to facilitate recruitment into the Service.

In a statement issued on November 15, 2026, and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, GES urged the public to disregard suspicious application links circulating on social media.

The Service emphasised that genuine recruitment information would be communicated through its authorised platforms. It also warned applicants against making payments to individuals promising appointments.

How many teachers applied for GES recruitment?

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh