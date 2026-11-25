The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission identified a public business-focused institution offering a PhD without the required accreditation

GTEC has written to the unnamed institution directing it to revoke all admissions to the unauthorised programme

The commission's Director-General clarified that a temporary freeze applies only to new PhD programme applications, not existing admissions

A Ghanaian public institution with a business focus has been found admitting students into a Doctor of Philosophy programme in Public Health, a field for which it holds neither the minimum requirements nor the necessary accreditation, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has said.

The GTEC Director-General, Prof Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai. Credit: GTEC

Source: UGC

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has since issued a formal written directive to the institution, ordering it to cancel the admission of all students enrolled in the unapproved programme. The institution was not named.

GTEC Director-General Prof Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai disclosed the development during a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

He said the finding emerged from an ongoing national audit of PhD programmes, which was triggered by a sharp rise in both the number of programmes being offered and the volume of students being enrolled across Ghanaian universities.

Prof Jinapor Abdulai used the interview to clarify a widely circulated misconception that GTEC had frozen admissions for all PhD students in Ghana.

He said the commission has instead placed a temporary hold on the approval of new accreditation applications from universities seeking to launch fresh PhD programmes, pending the completion of the audit.

"So it is not as if we are asking institutions not to admit PhD students, no, we are saying that we are conducting an audit to determine what is being done, vis-a-vis, what they brought to us, informed by the infrastructure and capacity, for us to make a determination whether they should move forward," he said.

Freeze on New Applications Until Audit Is Complete

The Director-General further explained that universities which pass the audit will regain the ability to seek fresh accreditation once the review of their individual programmes is concluded.

"But in the meantime, while we do that we are putting a temporary freeze on the acceptance of new applications for PhD programmes. Once the audit is completed for each individual institution and the institution is fit for purpose, that institution will be allowed to submit new applications," he added.

The audit reflects growing concern at GTEC over whether universities expanding their postgraduate offerings possess the infrastructure, faculty, and resources to deliver programmes at the requisite standard.

The commission has indicated that institutions found to be operating outside the bounds of their accreditation will face corrective action, as demonstrated by the directive issued to the unnamed institution in the Public Health case.

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Source: YEN.com.gh