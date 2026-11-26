GUBA Awards recognised Tyrone Marhguy with the Frontier Innovation Award at the inaugural GUBA Awards Student Edition 2026

The Achimota School alumnus and Rastafarian icon is now studying engineering at the University of Pennsylvania

KGL Group sponsored the student awards ceremony, which celebrated exceptional African students shaping a global future

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the Ghanaian Rastafarian student who made headlines for his battle to gain entry into Achimota School, has earned fresh recognition on an international stage.

Rastafarian Achimota School Old Boy Tyrone Marhguy wins a top award at the 2026 GUBA Awards student edition. Photo source: Tyrone Iras Marhguy, Voice of Knust/Facebook

Source: Twitter

GUBA Awards honoured the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn or Penn) Computer Engineering student with the GUBA Frontier Innovation Award at the inaugural GUBA Awards Student Edition 2026, announced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The award celebrated Marhguy's commitment to academic excellence and his passion for engineering and technology, qualities that GUBA described as a reflection of a generation determined to push boundaries.

In the official announcement on Instagram, the prestigious awards scheme eulogised the Achimota School alumnus for his achievements in recent years.

The statement read:

"His pursuit of academic excellence and passion for engineering reflect the potential of a generation determined to push boundaries and contribute to technological advancement."

Tyrone Marhguy's journey from Achimota to UPenn

Tyrone Marhguy first captured the attention of Ghanaians when he fought to maintain his Rastafarian dreadlocks while securing admission to the prestigious Achimota School, a dispute that sparked a national conversation about identity, religion, and educational policy in 2021.

He graduated from Achimota School in 2023 with eight A1s in WASSCE, earned a 99th-percentile SAT score, and won medals in the American Math Olympiad and Vanda Science Olympiad.

Tyrone ultimately gained admission and went on to distinguish himself academically before pursuing Computer Engineering with a full scholarship at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, where he has been a student since 2024.

His trajectory from that early battle over self-expression to receiving a prestigious innovation award underscores how resilience and intellectual curiosity have defined his path.

GUBA Awards recognises Africa's brightest minds

The GUBA Awards Student Edition, held under the theme "Brilliant Minds. Boundless Impact", was designed to celebrate exceptional students advancing Africa and shaping a better global future.

KGL Group served as the title sponsor of the inaugural event.

In their announcement, GUBA said they believe "Africa's future depends on empowering brilliant minds with the opportunities, resources and platforms to realise their full potential," adding that they look forward to witnessing Marhguy's "continued journey of innovation and excellence."

The Instagram post of GUBA Awards honouring Tyrone Marhguy is below:

Reactions to Tyrone Marhguy's award win

Ghanaians and well-wishers took to the comments section to celebrate the young innovator.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

_thekurios said:

"I see what you're cooking!❤️"

__al_g wrote:

"Big up, bro. Keep doing us proud, @tmarhguy. Papayaw, Germany."

elvis.ghansah added:

"Congratulations, Tyrone."

Tyrone Marhguy builds computer brain from scratch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tyrone Marhguy, the former Achimota School student now studying at the University of Pennsylvania, who built a functioning computer brain from scratch.

After more than 250 hours of work, his 8-bit design featured 3,488 MOSFETs and passed over 1.2 million test vectors.

The achievement was another milestone in a journey shaped by his landmark court fight for the right to attend school as a Rastafarian.

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Source: YEN.com.gh