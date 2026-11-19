Diamond Lucas, a 12-year-old Environmental Science student at the University of Cape Coast, has opened up about his experience on campus in a TV3 report

The boy said many coursemates thought he was a lecturer’s son, adding that one of his lecturers was also surprised to see him in class

He gained admission to Mfantsipim School at nine and still dreams of becoming a medical doctor, hoping to read medicine after completing his first degree

Diamond Lucas, a 12-year-old student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has opened up about life on campus and his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Diamond Lucas, a 12-year-old University of Cape Coast student, opens up about life on campus in a TV3 News360 report. Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

The young boy first grabbed headlines after gaining admission to Mfantsipim School at the age of nine.

Since then, he has completed Senior High School and secured a place at UCC, where he is reading Environmental Science. His story was featured in a TV3 News360 report shared on Instagram.

In the video, Diamond spoke about how people on campus have reacted to seeing such a young student in their lecture halls.

Diamond Lucas on life at UCC

According to Diamond, many of his coursemates did not believe he was a student when he first arrived.

“Most of the students thought I was a lecturer’s son,” he said. He added that one of his lecturers was also surprised and asked whether he was in the class or had just come to see his senior brother. “I was like, yeah, I belong here,” Diamond recalled.

The young student also shared how he stays on top of his studies. He explained that he likes to learn ahead of the class and asks his friends for help whenever a topic gives him trouble.

Watch the TV3 report on Diamond Lucas below:

Diamond Lucas’s dream of becoming a doctor

Becoming a medical doctor has always been Diamond’s dream. However, his results did not allow him to read medicine at this stage, so he chose to study Environmental Science.

The programme looks at the environment and how it relates to living things. Despite the change, the 12-year-old has not given up on his dream.

He hopes to read medicine after completing his first degree.

Diamond Lucas reunites with his mentor

In April 2025, TV3 News broadcast Diamond’s story after he gained admission to Mfantsipim at the age of nine.

At the time, he said he wanted to meet a lawyer who was one of his inspirations and an old boy of the school.

The story touched the lawyer, who later met Diamond and his family. Speaking in the report, the lawyer referenced the Bible, recalling how Paul told Timothy not to let anybody look down on him because he was young.

He also urged Ghanaians not to overlook children who are gifted in other fields, such as music, football, hockey and cricket.

Diamond met his mentor again at Mfantsipim’s 150th anniversary celebration, this time as a university student.

NSMQ champion Jason Antwi-Agyei begins KNUST journey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that PRESEC’s 2026 NSMQ champion, Jason Antwi-Agyei, has begun his Mechanical Engineering journey at KNUST.

The brilliant student gained admission to the university after helping PRESEC Legon win the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

He also spoke candidly about his mindset going into the competition, crediting God and his team for the victory. Jason is also the first Ghanaian to win both the JSMQ and NSMQ trophies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh