Competing as ARCX6, a team of Ashesi University students has won the Engineers League title in the tertiary category at the 2026 Pan-African Robotics Competition

The students designed an autonomous robot solution to help stadium visitors navigate venues, access information and stay safe, adapting it after the task changed late

Ashesi earned the right to represent Ghana after its teams placed first and third at the 2025 Ghana Robotics Competition, setting up the continental triumph

Students of Ashesi University have made Ghana proud after being crowned champions at the 2026 Pan-African Robotics Competition (PARC) in Dakar, Senegal.

Ashesi University’s ARCX6 team is crowned champions of the Engineers League at the 2026 Pan-African Robotics Competition. Photo source: Ashesi University/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Competing under the name ARCX6, the team won the Engineers League in the tertiary category of the continental contest.

The university announced the achievement on its website on Monday, November 16, 2026. Ashesi qualified to represent Ghana after its two teams placed first and third at the 2025 Ghana Robotics Competition.

The latest win adds to the growing reputation of the Berekuso-based university, which recently welcomed PRESEC NSMQ champion Jesse Kekeli Afudego as an engineering student.

Many Ghanaians have since celebrated the team for flying the nation’s flag high.

How Ashesi’s ARCX6 won PARC 2026

The competition required teams to design, test and deploy autonomous solutions on the CAYTU Sito-É Robot, a service robot provided for the challenge.

It explored how intelligent robots could improve the experience of visitors at stadiums in the future. Each robot was expected to serve as a digital assistant, helping visitors find their way around, access information and stay safe.

During the preliminary Simulation Stage, ARCX6 developed and tested its solution in a virtual environment.

Their submission earned them a place in the Real World Stage in Dakar. However, the competition task was modified shortly before teams began working with the physical robots, forcing the team to adapt parts of its solution.

See Ashesi University’s Facebook post below:

Ashesi team on the experience

Reflecting on the competition, team member Eyiram Gaze said it was a valuable learning experience.

“It showed us where our skill set could be strengthened while giving us the experience of working with a physical robot in a real-world setting,” Gaze said.

Other members said the contest allowed them to test their knowledge, collaborate across disciplines and learn from engineers across Africa.

Team supervisor Dr Stephen Armah praised the students for their ability to adapt. “ARCX6’s performance in Senegal, especially its ability to adapt quickly to changing conditions and work through technical challenges, was very impressive,” he said.

Meet the ARCX6 robotics team

The winning team was made up of six students and two coaches. Eyiram Gaze, Philip Kuuku Quartey, Selina-Elsie Winpiini Azare, Jachin Hugh Dzidumor Kpogli and Mirram Sarfo are all members of the Class of 2027.

Serwaa Abena Agyapong, from the Class of 2028, completed the student lineup. They were coached by Ako Eyo Oku and Aaron Obodai, both graduates of the Class of 2025.

Dr Stephen Armah supervised the team throughout the competition.

NSMQ champion Jason Antwi-Agyei begins KNUST journey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that PRESEC’s 2026 NSMQ champion, Jason Antwi-Agyei, began his Mechanical Engineering journey at KNUST.

The brilliant student gained admission after helping PRESEC Legon win the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz. He credited God and his team for the victory. Jason is also the first Ghanaian to win both the JSMQ and NSMQ trophies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh