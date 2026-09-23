PRESEC Legon’s 2026 NSMQ champion Jesse Kekeli Afudego has reportedly gained admission to Ashesi University

The brilliant young student is expected to pursue Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the university

His latest academic milestone follows PRESEC’s record-extending ninth NSMQ championship victory

Jesse Kekeli Afudego, a member of PRESEC Legon’s victorious 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz team, has reportedly gained admission to Ashesi University.

RESEC NSMQ star Kekeli Afudego secures admission to a top Ghanaian university. Image credit: NSMQ, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Wikipedia

Source: Twitter

The exciting update was announced by VOK Live in a social media post on Tuesday, September 23, 2026. Kekeli is expected to study Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the respected private university.

The development marks another significant academic milestone for the young scholar, who has attracted nationwide admiration following his performance in the recently concluded NSMQ.

Kekeli begins engineering journey

Ashesi’s Electrical and Electronic Engineering programme provides students with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in areas such as power and energy systems, communications, electronics and control systems.

The programme also focuses on critical thinking, innovation and problem-solving, qualities Kekeli displayed throughout PRESEC’s journey in the national competition.

His decision to pursue engineering aligns with his long-term academic ambitions. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa recently disclosed that Kekeli plans to become an MIT-trained engineer.

Check out the X post below:

Ablakwa also celebrated the young champion, who reportedly hails from Battor in the North Tongu Constituency, and pledged to support him as he works towards achieving his dream.

PRESEC wins ninth NSMQ title

Kekeli was part of the PRESEC team that defeated Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College in the 2026 NSMQ grand finale.

The victory earned the school its ninth trophy, extending its record as the most successful institution in the competition’s history. (nsmq.com.gh)

Kekeli’s admission to Ashesi University has added another chapter to his remarkable academic journey, which began with outstanding performances during his primary school days at North Hills International School.

NSMQ star Stephen Apemah-Baah relocates to US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, the young Ghanaian quiz star who captured national attention through his standout performances at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), relocated to the United States to begin undergraduate studies at Williams College, where he will study Computer Science.

The development was confirmed through Stephen's LinkedIn profile, which was updated to reflect his new academic status at the prestigious tertiary institution in Massachusetts.

Stephen first gained widespread recognition when he represented Opoku Ware School in the NSMQ during his first year as a student, a rare feat that helped propel the school to the finals of the competition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh