Ghana's Black Challenge defeated the United States 3-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 WAFF Amputee World Cup

Mohammed Mubarik scored a brace as Ghana sealed their place in the last eight of the global competition

The Black Challenge will face Egypt in the quarter-finals on Thursday, November 19, at San Martín Stadium in Mexico

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Ghana's Black Challenge have advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 WAFF Amputee World Cup after a commanding 3-1 win against the United States in the Round of 16.

Ghana's Black Challenge defeated the USA 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 WAFF Amputee World Cup. Photo credit: @itsprimec/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana beats USA to reach Amputee World Cup quarters

Mohammed Mubarik was the standout performer, contributing two goals, while Hamza Mohammed added a third to put the result beyond doubt and spark optimism within the Ghanaian camp, per AmputeeFootball.org.

The Black Challenge will now face Egypt on Thursday, November 19, at 10:30 pm Ghana time at San Martín Stadium in Mexico, with a semi-final place on the line.

Watch highlights of Ghana's win over the USA, as shared on X:

Ghana's route to this stage was not without turbulence. In Group D, they lost their opening fixture 2-0 to Angola before drawing 1-1 with Colombia.

A dominant 6-0 demolition of Iraq in their final group match, however, lifted them to second place on four points and secured their passage to the knockout stage.

The victory over the Americans has injected fresh confidence into the squad ahead of a quarter-final that carries significant historical weight.

According to GH Sports News, Ghana last faced Egypt at the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations semi-finals, winning 5-0 on that occasion.

The upcoming meeting, though, comes in a different context, with the stakes considerably higher.

Black Challenge chasing historic milestone

According to Ghanasoccernet, a win against Egypt would take Ghana further than they have ever gone at the Amputee Football World Cup.

The team finished sixth at both the 2010 and 2012 editions, and reaching the semi-finals would represent the best performance in the nation's history at the tournament.

With Mubarik's clinical finishing and Hamza Mohammed's contribution against the USA providing a strong attacking platform, Ghana will carry genuine belief into the last-eight fixture as they continue their pursuit of glory in Mexico.

Ghana’s AFCON hopes boosted by Ivory Coast draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations had improved after group leaders Ivory Coast were held to a 2-2 draw by Gambia on November 17.

The result leaves Ivory Coast top of Group C with 10 points, followed by Gambia on seven and Ghana on six, while Somalia remain without a point.

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Source: YEN.com.gh