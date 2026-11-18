TV3 Ghana congratulated former beauty queen Nana Ama Odame-Okyere on her latest academic achievement on Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Nana Ama Odame-Okyere earned a Master of Laws in Commercial Legal Practice from BPP University in the United Kingdom

The GMB 2014 second runner-up's accomplishment drew attention to her continued pursuit of professional development beyond the pageant

Nana Ama Odame-Okyere, the second runner-up of GMB 2014, has added another impressive achievement to her credentials after earning an LLM in Commercial Legal Practice from BPP University in London.

GMB 2014 second runner-up Nana Ama Odame-Okyere earns an LLM degree in London. Image credit: Nana Ama Odame-Okyere

Source: Facebook

The former beauty queen, who was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2024, continues to make strides in her legal career.

TV3 Ghana shared the news on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, congratulating the former beauty queen on the significant academic milestone she achieved in the United Kingdom.

The LLM in Commercial Legal Practice is a postgraduate qualification that deepens expertise in business transactions, corporate matters, and legal procedures within the commercial sector — an area that demands both precision and a strong grounding in legal theory.

Nana Ama's journey beyond the pageant stage

Many Ghanaians first came to know Nana Ama Odame-Okyere through her performance at the 2014 GMB competition, where she represented her region and impressed audiences before finishing among the top three contestants.

The pageant, which has long served as a platform for young Ghanaian women to demonstrate their cultural knowledge, intelligence, and personal drive, provided her with early public recognition.

Her latest achievement in London signals a deliberate commitment to academic and professional growth that extends well beyond her time on television.

Nana Ama's milestone worth celebrating

By completing her postgraduate studies at BPP University, Nana Ama has added a substantial qualification to her credentials in the legal field.

BPP University is a well-regarded institution in the United Kingdom known for its professionally focused law programmes.

TV3 Ghana's public acknowledgement of her success has brought fresh attention to her story, reminding followers of the former contestant's continued ambitions.

Her accomplishment also adds to a growing number of former GMB participants who have gone on to build impressive careers and academic records since their time on the pageant stage.

The Facebook post by TV3 congratulating Nana Ama Odame-Okyere is below.

Ahenfie wins Miss Malaika Ghana 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on A.A. Dorothy, known as Ahenfie, who won Miss Malaika Ghana 2026 after beating nine other finalists.

Beyond her pageant title, the licensed teacher and podcast host hopes to establish a foundation providing school essentials to children in underserved communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh