Anita Sefa Boakye, the widely-rumoured baby mama of businessman Osei Kwame Despite, has got married

Anita, the daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, married Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah

First videos from from the traditional marriage ceremony of Anita and Barima have popped up online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi, has got married.

Anita tied the knot with Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pastries (meat pie), in what has been dubbed as a royal wedding.

First videos from the wedding have popped up showing a lovely ceremony themed on green kente.

Anita Sefa Boaykye has got married Photo source: @focusnblur, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Check out some of the first videos as sighted on the Instagram page, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite baby mama

While Anita comes from a wealthy family which is popular in Ghana, she is mostly known for her association with business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with the Peace FM owner which reportedly birthed three children.

One of their kids, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko, went viral oon social media when she celebrated her eighth birthday.

Source: Yen Newspaper