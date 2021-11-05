Anita Sefa Boakye: Despite's Baby Mama Marries Adinkra Pie Owner In Royal Wedding
- Anita Sefa Boakye, the widely-rumoured baby mama of businessman Osei Kwame Despite, has got married
- Anita, the daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, married Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah
- First videos from from the traditional marriage ceremony of Anita and Barima have popped up online
Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi, has got married.
Anita tied the knot with Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pastries (meat pie), in what has been dubbed as a royal wedding.
First videos from the wedding have popped up showing a lovely ceremony themed on green kente.
Check out some of the first videos as sighted on the Instagram page, Sweet Maame Adwoa:
Despite baby mama
While Anita comes from a wealthy family which is popular in Ghana, she is mostly known for her association with business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.
She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with the Peace FM owner which reportedly birthed three children.
One of their kids, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko, went viral oon social media when she celebrated her eighth birthday.
