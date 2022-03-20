Maame Serwaa and Asantewaa have wowed their followers on social media with their gorgeous photos

In the photos the two young screen goddesses were at a wedding ceremony and they displayed their beauty but posing for the camera

The photos as expected have attracted massive reactions from their ardent followers on Instagram

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, and Tik Tok queen, Asantewaa, have caused a stir on social media with a new set of photos.

The two young celebrity queens have come together to get fans talking on the internet.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa and Asantewaa were captured in a friendly posing.

From the Maame Serwaa and Asantewaa were at a friend's wedding ceremony at a coded location.

The two twinned in a beautiful outfit but it was Maame Serwaa who stole the show with how her dress was designed.

Captioning the photos, Asantewaa wrote, "Congratulations to our childhood friend .. W// @officialmaameserwaa."

Fans react:

unics_fashion_:

"It seems like her dress is giving up on the bustline please let chose our closet right . Just my opinion tho."

morlly_.jarh:

"Eei Serwaaaa"

despite__graphix:

"Love this souls a lot"

desneakertherapist_:

"Beautiful one"

hairy_cutie_:

"Beautiful"

