Young Ghanaian businessman Yaw Barima, popularly known as Alien GH, has got married in a beautiful traditional wedding.

Alien GH, who is the CEO of AL Properties, got married to his pretty fiancee, Maame Serwaa, on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Videos from the traditional wedding show a display of pomp and pageantry with beautiful kente taking prominence.

The videos from the wedding were first sighted on the Instagram page, live_weddings_with_kwaku.

In one of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Alien GH is seen getting out of his Rolls Royce to move to the wedding venue.

After getting down, one of the groomsmen helped him to adjust his kente cloth before walking on the red carpet.

Alien GH arrived at the venue to traditional music and he sprayed some cash on dancers to welcomed him.

Later, the bride arrived with her maidens in colourful kente clothes.

