Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has shared a cute video of her two kids holding hands and bonding on her Instagram page

The son and pretty little daughter made their mother happy as they spent time together while she videoed them

Many folks were pleased to see the adorable video and could not get over how good-looking Tracey's kids were

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, has shared a beautiful video on social media that has warmed the hearts of netizens.

Tracey's son, Kweku Danso Yahaya, held on to the hands of his little sister, Nana Akua Nhyira, and was all smiles as he bonded with the adorable little girl.

Tracey Boakye & kids Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Kweku played an innocent little game with his sister as he gently poked her ribs and stomach and got her laughing excitedly.

Tracey, who noticed the cute moment, did not pass up the chance to capture her beautiful kids on camera and shared it on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She wished her son Kweku Danso who was turning 8 very soon, a happy birthday. The video gained lots of traction as it got many likes, views, and comments just an hour after it was shared. In the comments, people fawned over the two kids.

Social Media Reactions

kei_llah wrote:

He’s grown so fast

mrs_gyimah commented:

Happy birthday in advance fresh Kwaku

ahemaapat said:

He is growing handsome and tough ooo. In advance. Blessing fall on u

angiestone39137 also fawned over the pair:

future miss Ghana with her brother

vivian.odame was impressed:

Very cute kids you have Sis. Indeed you are blessed ❤️

tiny_trendzgh reacted:

Awwwww this is beaaaauuutiful❤️

Ghanaian Musician Stonebwoy Talks About Economic Hardships In Ghana; Advises Folks In Video

In other news, Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has passionately spoken about the economic hardship in Ghana and given folks some sound advice.

The dancehall star told Ghanaians to be realistic with their expenses and their ambition and talked about how much he eats in a day.

The video circulated on social media and got folks talking, with many agreeing with him, while some felt he was not being honest with his expenses.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh