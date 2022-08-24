Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has visited Ghana's chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and received a warm welcome

Poloo shared the cute video of herself hanging out at the Chief Imam's residence and sitting right beside him in her pretty Muslim attire

The video had folks gushing as they found it adorable and expressed how happy they were to see Poloo creating bonds with people of her new religion

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, recently converted from Christianity to Islam and was all over the news for weeks.

The actress has received massive love from the community and has met some well-to-do Islamic personalities.

Poloo has finally met the highest ranking personality in Ghana's Islamic community, the national chief imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu. Akuapem Poloo paid the well-respected Islamic cleric a visit at his gorgeous residence and received a warm welcome from him and his associates.

Poloo looked presentable in a beautiful long silk dress and some sunglasses. She sat next to Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and conversed with the distinguished man. She also received blessings from Sharubutu.

The actress, who has found solace in Islam, was very excited to meet the chief imam and shared the video of her visit on her Instagram page. Folks found the video cute and were happy to see Poloo meet the distinguished man.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Poloo

akosuaella4 said:

Indeed You Are Blessed Big Sis ❤️

jheeya_zabarma wrote:

InshaAllah you will get a good husband who will treat you like the queen that you are . I love you to the moon ❤️

arcella_s_u_c_c_i_ also commented:

You'll reach your destination dear ❤️

kazmuta also reacted:

May Allah bless you beyond boundaries you never thought of.

