YEN.com.gh has sighted photos of actress Jackie Appiah’s son, Damien Peter Agyemang, looking all grown up and tall at age 15.

The handsome boy Damien seems to have his swag on just like his mother, the beautiful Jackie Appiah.

Not much is known about Damien since his mother has done well to keep their family issues very private.

Another thing YEN.com.gh observed is that Damien bears a resemblance with his mom especially their beautiful eyes.

YEN.com.gh brings you ten of his photos that show the ‘swag-on’ Damien Peter Agyemang is so handsome and tall.

1. The tall Damien posing in style:

2. Jackie Appiah's boy always has a way of posing stylishly:

3. Big boy resting on the laps of her auntie Samira Yakubu:

4. Hardly looks into the camera when taking a shot:

5. A pose in their luxurious living room:

Jackie Appiah's ex-husband

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah and her former husband, Peter Ageymang, are reportedly no more.

Their marriage which happened in 2015 hit the rocks a few years after and so they went their separate ways.

Jackie remains one of Ghana's most revered actresses.

She has featured in an uncountable number of movies alongside others including Majid Michel, Van Vicker, Kofi Adjorlolo, Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, just to mention a few.

Causing traffic at African mall

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah was in the news recently following her appearance at an African mall.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the people, numbering over two hundred, are seen rushing to also take photos of the screen diva.

Jackie had just been driven to the mall and in the video, some people, perhaps those who invited her, were there to welcome her.

