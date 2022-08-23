Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a video of herself doing a hilarious ritual and stirred reactions on social media

The actress wrapped herself in a red cloth and sat on a couch while a set of lit candles lay on a table before her

The viral video had many folks laughing as they fell in love with Afia's jovial and funny side and felt it was a reply to a popular TikToker

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has got many folks laughing on social media after she shared a video of herself doing a ritual.

The actress placed a set of lit candles and some cards in front of her and then sat on a couch with a red cloth wrapped around her.

She made some hilarious incantations which are believed by many to be an attempt to shade controversial TikToker Akosua Moon Goddess.

The TikToker, in one of her controversial videos, said some things about Afia which did not sit well with her. The video of Afia doing the hilarious incantation went viral on social media and had folks laughing.

Ghanaians React To Afia's Video

Phebs❤️wrote:

I swear you can’t be sad in Ghana here

Efiabri2015 reacted:

i don't like your matter sometimes but you got me rolling on the floor pls I want you to be doing more of this funny jokes rather than fighting

Jennifer could not hold back her laughter:

This woman is a whole mood I wonder why people can’t see that and keep fighting her. @Queen Afia Schwar (ONYAMEKALA) I love u wate

Tricia Afia ❤️ also commented:

I can’t stop laughing … herrr don’t joke with this Queen ooo in fact Afia u are a whole mood

