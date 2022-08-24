Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has passionately spoken about the economic hardship in Ghana and given folks some sound advice

The dancehall star told Ghanaians to be realistic with their expenses and their ambition and talked about how much he eats in a day

The video circulated on social media and got folks talking, with many agreeing with him, while some felt he was not being honest with his expenses

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, in an interview on TV3's New Day morning show, passionately spoke about the country's economic hardships and his personal struggles.

The musician said it is not easy for celebrities like himself at the top. According to him, they struggle too, and he personally eats once a day.

He noted that growing up in Ashaiman and coming from an average background made him used to living a minimalist life.

Ghanaian Musician Stonebwoy Source: Stonebwoy, tv3

Source: Instagram

He advised Ghanaians to cut their coats according to their size and live within their means in these trying times.

The dancehall artist talked about how he sympathizes with the average Ghanaian and said he tries to give back to the community as much as possible.

Stonebwoy's comments on managing his meals and expenditure got netizens reacting with interesting opinions.

Folks React To Stonebwoy's Comments

Taadi-Banyinba Gh said:

So I should come and get ulcer too on top of my poverty?

Kofi Nsiah Price wrote:

One thing he has to understand is, when you have money, you dont feel hungry, its only when you poor,.. So a rich man can go a whole day without eating and they will be fine....

Nana Ama Tutua Walker reacted:

Stonebwoy...this one die333 we won't take it. See eeerrhhh....in this life w'ehu! U will toil with sweats and make money, but if u refuse to spend some all in the name of storing up riches, u will die

In other news, celebrated dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has disclosed that he has no qualms with Tinny, however, he has no plans of working with him.

In a recent interview, he explained that his main focus is his upcoming album and a song yet to be released soon.

Many music lovers have commended the 'Therapy' hitmaker's maturity in responding to Tinny's insults.

Source: YEN.com.gh