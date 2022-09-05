Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has shown how wealthy she is on social media after she shared a video of herself flaunting cash

The actres held on to several dollar and cedi notes and gleefully showed them to the camera as she passionately sang a gospel song

The video pleased fans of Tracey as they camped in her comment section to shower her with praise

Controversial actress, Tracey Boakye, has got her name on the lips of Ghanaians once again. In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the wealthy actress flaunted a large sum of cash.

The money was a mixture of 100-dollar notes and 200 cedi notes. Tracey was in a worship mood as she passionately sang Piesie Esther's 'Wayε Me Yie.'

Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

She made the video in the comfort of her luxurious home and had on a Luis Vuitton shirt. Tracey captioned the video with a funny comment saying her constant presence on social media will make her husband demand she deletes her account.

Tracey Boakye is one of the wealthiest celebrities in Ghana and does not hesitate to flaunt her flamboyant lifestyle when the chance arises.

Fans Of Tracey Get Excited

abifynnlove123 said:

You are blessed against all odds

dorcasndark was impressed:

God bless me too,l want money to do a lot of things

ohenebaabenaa

God has been so good to you mum ❤️

inthemiddlesweet

When the blessings of the Lord is upon you

picsonpicky

Chaiiii where una dey see this kind money ooo❤️❤️

akuanhyiraba

Badu Ntiamoah only wife no size ❤️❤️❤️More blessings Tracey, you are indeed a living testimony

meals_onwheelsgh

You’re always so grateful to God

Source: YEN.com.gh