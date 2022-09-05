Beautiful Ghanaian presenter Serwaa Amihere has stirred reactions on social media after she was spotted in a video carrying a baby

The renowned presenter looked excited as she held on to the adorable little baby girl and got folks saying motherhood looks good on her

The video stirred interesting reactions on social media as a lot of people found the footage cute and could not resist talking about it

Renowned Ghanaian presenter and fashion entrepreneur Serwaa Amihere has been spotted in an adorable video holding a cute little baby girl.

The tv-personality could not hide her joy as she held on to the baby and had a broad smile on her face.

Photos: Serwaa Amihere Source: ghanafuohonsem

Source: Instagram

Serwaa was with some friends at a plush-looking location, and it seemed the little girl was the daughter of one of her associates.

Serwaa wore an elegantly long, orange dress which brought out her beauty and bright, spotless skin. The pretty presenter seemed to be having a good time as she hung out with her friends.

Many folks found the video cute and said being a mother would look good on her because of how she bonded with the baby.

Serwaa Amihere Gets Peeps Talking

kend.ra53 asked:

Is she pregnant or is her tummy?

agyemang.gabriella wrote:

Eeiii so Bridget wedding no what happened to her tummy

ednaoseimensah was impressed:

Woooow too pretty❤️

abena_mello wrote:

Ooooh woow

peacewandando went into investigative mode:

I remember paa that months ago she was asking on twitter symptoms of pregnancy

nhyira_regina also reacted:

Eiiii Waaooww

houseofrhodelle also wrote:

She's looking extra beauri

Source: YEN.com.gh