Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has shared some adorable videos of her pretty little girl Nana Akua Nhyira

In one of the videos, the little girl was happily dancing and got many peeps laughing at the moves she was doing

The adorable little girl makes her mother proud, and Tracey does not hesitate to flaunt her source of joy anytime she gets the chance

Popular actress, Tracey Boakye, has got folks gushing over her beautiful daughter Nana Akua Nhyira as she shared some adorable videos of her via the little girl's Instagram page.

In one of the videos, the little girl was stepping out with her mother and was all dressed up in a cute little outfit.

She wore a pretty black top with ripped jeans and hung a beautiful Luis Vuitton bag across her neck. Nhyira was all smiles as she prepared to spend the day with her mother.

In a subsequent video, Nhyira was in a joyous mood as always as she did a hilarious dance with her brother backing her in the background. Folks reacted to her dance moves.

A proud Tracey happily took videos of her kids having a good time and shared them on social media.

Fans Praise Nhyira

kadis.kids said:

Our Ambassador ba ko p3… love u girl

celebrity_police_ was impressed:

Eeii mi yemu koraa ashi miu will bring some oo u will hit more than ur mum

shika_ella was excited to see Nhyira:

Eiiiiiiiiiiiii daughter of my madam❤️❤️❤️❤️ Akua buga

vivian.odame commented:

Aaaaahhh Naa Akua F33f3. I'm coming for your jeans

akonoba_kobislay also wrote:

My Akua is giving them pressure

