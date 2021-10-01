Baby Maxin and her parents, Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah, are in Canada on a vacation

New photos of the two-year-old girl have popped up on social media showing her looking beautiful

The photos have stirred reactions from social media users

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has been spotted in new photos.

The photos happen to be her latest from Canada where Maxin is currently on a vacation with her parents.

In the photos sighted on her Instagram page, the two-year-old was seen wearing a peach dress with ribbons and footwear to match.

Maxin sat on a table and tilted her head slightly as she posed for the camera in the first photo. The second photo had her still sitting on the table and giving off a beautiful smile.

Reactions

Maxin's photos have warmed the hearts of many social media users with loads of them sharing their reactions.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below:

juicyakosuaadepasweetness said:

"My love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️can't have enough of this cutie MMM#Brimm."

gyasi18 fell in love with Maxin's smiles:

"The smile is priceless ❤️."

leticiababe2 said:

"Adorable Baby Maxin❤️❤️❤️."

nanaakuaodeibea said:

"Very beautiful princess. Love loads ❤."

esi_gmb2019 talked about Maxin's growth:

"My Baby gal is growing ."

ohema_achia talekd about the beauty of Maxin:

"Baby Maxin Aho)f3."

Maxin dances to Simi's Duduke with her mom and dad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, recently warmed hearts with a dance video.

The new video showed Baby Maxin giving some dance moves in the midst of her mother and father, Maxwell Mensah.

In the video shared on Maxin's Instagram page, the two-year-old is seen dressed in black sportswear (top and down) with white sneakers.

Maxin's mother wore a similar outfit with a pair of white footwear just like that of Baby Maxin while she held the little one's hand. Her father who was walking on the right side of McBrown wore red and black.

