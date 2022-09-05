Ghanaian dancehall musician, Larruso, has got folks talking on social media after his energetic performance at Stonebwoy's Ashiaman To The World concert

The young superstar was all over the place during his performance and seemed to be overflowing with excitement

The video raised questions amongst netizens as many felt he may have been intoxicated and mentioned that his performance seemed off

Popular dancehall musician, Larruso has caused a stir on social media after a video of him performing at Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World concert, which happened over the weekend, popped up.

The overly excited young musician was brimming with vigor and energy as he hopped on stage with Stonebwoy.

Larruso was all over the place as he sang and seemed too excited for the liking of netizens as they felt he was under the influence. Larruso, at a point, hugged Stonebwoy tightly, ran around the stage, and screamed loudly into the microphone.

He performed his most popular hit song 'Killy Killy.' However, his performance of the song seemed disjointed as his voice was hoarse and did not sound like his regular voice.

Midway through performing the song, he screamed at the Dj to stop the music. His antics on the stage had folks asking multiple questions.

Netizens React To Larruso's Antics

missmile_bae said:

Bad ooo but Laruso make fine aswear see how he Dey sing

nanaberko4 was surprised:

What's he trying to do eeei 3huoo

nana_kojo_kendrick also reacted:

Bro Chilax na it’s Ashaiman

tgeorgeosei wondered:

What has this larruso guy drunk at allsee the way he can't stand

manukurebismark10 was shocked:

This Ashaiman to da world concert needs to be Ban forever what kind if nonsense is that?

