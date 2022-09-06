Popular social media personality, Twene Jonas, shared a video of himself jamming to Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller'

In the video, Twene Jonas was driving a BMW at night and said he played the song in order not to fall asleep behind the wheels

The hilarious social media sensation tried hard to sing along to the lyrics of the song but struggled badly and got people laughing at him

Controversial social media sensation, Twene Jonas, has got the internet laughing hard after he shared a video of him jamming to Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveler.'

Jonas was on his way home at night from a long trip and said he was playing the song in order not to fall asleep behind the wheel.

Jonas tried hard to sing the lyrics of the song but could not. He ended up waving his hand in the air and making funny sounds.

The video got his followers laughing as they teased him for struggling with the lyrics. Jonas looked comfortable in a luxurious-looking BMW, which had a nice interior.

Jonas is known for making fun of people, but this time around, he was on the tail end of the jokes.

Twene Jonas Gets Teased

nanadiabour_thefirst wrote:

And he can’t dance as well

mr_kobi_mark made a funny comment:

Nana Addo is waiting for you at kotoka international airport

akua_jumpah reacted:

What is harsh harsh harsh??....sing some erhhh

isaiah_blankson_ also commented:

He doesn’t know the lyrics

blaermanglobal also wrote:

At least your not listening to your own music,that would definitely cause you to sleep in your luxury bmw v10 power lol

