The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council is set to hold its first durbar in honour of Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

The Durbar is in commemoration of the Okyenhene's 25 years of ascension to the Ofori Panin Stool

The revered King of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Osaagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, is set to hold a grand durbar to mark a significant milestone in his reign.

The durbar scheduled for May 31, 2024, commemorates his 25 years on the throne.

The Akyem Abuakwa traditional council took to social media to announce the upcoming event. The council indicated that the durbar will occur at St. Paul's School Park.

Okyenhene is 25 years on the throne

2024 marks the Silver Jubilee of the Okyenhene's ascension of the Okyeman Ofori Panin stool. Osaagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II's reign came to be on October 4, 1999, after the demise of his predecessor, Osagyefuo Kuntunkununku II.

He is the 35th Paramount Chief to ascend the stool. He has diligently served his citizens and is set to commemorate his 25th anniversary.

Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council invites all citizens to Okyehene's grand durbar

While announcing the durbar, the Akyem Abuakwa state invited all citizens, friends, and well-wishers to the event.

The 25th-anniversary celebration will last seven months, from May to December 2024.

Netizens react to Okyenhene's 25th-anniversary celebration

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to Otumfuo's 25th anniversary celebration.

