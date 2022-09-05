Budding, young Ghanaian musician Fotocopy performed at the Ashaiman To The World concert over the weekend and did not have the best experience

The Ashaiman crowd did not seem to relate to the talented young boy's music and totally ignored him during the performance

The video of Fotocopy being ignored went viral on social media as folks were sad about the young man's experience

Fotocopy, a budding young Ghanaian musician, had the privilege of performing at Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World concert.

The young man's experience, however, may not have been as memorable as he would have wished. The uninterested crowd went mute as he performed.

However, the confident young boy was not perturbed and did his own thing on stage. He sang and danced happily despite the pickle he found himself in.

Many found it impressive that 8-year-old Fotocopy still performed well despite facing a tough crowd. The impressive young talent has a number of good songs to his name and keeps soaring.

The 'Schhool de be' hitmaker has a bright future ahead of him as he has wonderful stagecraft at a tender age.

Netizens React To Fotocopy's Performance

abnyarkoaa questioned the crowd:

Ha let these adults show love small what is this?

abyna_odi also said:

So why are they all looking at him as if they’ve seen Yesu

phenomenal_rose_

They were all staring at him like they were watching a movie Eeii Ghanaians

amanellie09 enjoyed his performance:

Aswear dis young artist is a performer he got stage vibes I love him so much

mays_giant also reacted:

They don't like this kinda song oo. Such a beautiful song

