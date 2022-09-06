Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown showed her funny side in a beautiful video as she bonded with some staff at the airport

The hilarious actress had a good time with the workers as she gave a funny football commentary in anticipation of the world cup trophy

The beautiful incident happened when the Fifa World Cup trophy was brought to Ghana for the first time and got many Ghanaians excited

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is a comic genius. The actress has a hilarious side which she mostly shows in movies but occasionally exhibits her funny nature in her private life.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, empress McBrown was seen bonding with some staff at the airport as she gave a hilarious football commentary.

Nana Ama McBrown giving commentary Source: nkonkonsa.com

The beautiful scenes happened when the Fifa World Cup trophy touched down in Ghana for the first time. McBrown was excited and gave hilarious commentary in anticipation of the prestigious trophy.

The prestigious trophy was brought to the country as part of a two-day tour to promote the Fifa World Cup tournament, which kicks off in November this year. Many Ghanaians were excited about the glamorous trophy arriving in Ghana for the first time and expressed joy on social media.

A few celebrities, aside from Nana Ama, were at the airport to receive dignitaries who brought the trophy. King Promise and Nana Aba Anamoah were some of the other celebrities at the airport to receive the trophy.

Ghanaians Are Happy To See The World Cup Trophy In Ghana

queenslook_tinash said:

The blacks stars has done well bringing us the trophy am proud of you guys

queenslook_tinash wrote:

My country Ghana has carried the league GOD has done it again

