Global site navigation

Afia Schwarzenegger: Rich Actress Flaunts Luxury Home And Compound Filled With Cars
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger: Rich Actress Flaunts Luxury Home And Compound Filled With Cars

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, in a video she shared on her social media page, flaunted her gorgeous home and cars
  • In the video, Afia gallantly walked from the house in a beautiful outfit and sat in a Mercedes Benz E300 parked on the compound
  • The video impressed many folks who marvelled at how wealthy the actress was and showered her with praise

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Afia Scwarzenneger has given folks a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle as she showed off her grand home and cars in a video.

In the footage, Afia was seen walking proudly from the mansion, which had a nice and luxurious interior, before sitting in a Mercedes Benz E300 parked outside.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Photos Afia Schwarzenegger Source: queenafiaschwarzenegger
Source: Instagram

A Honda Accord was also parked in the compound. Afia wore a shiny white dress that glittered beautifully in the moonlight and white high heels to match the stunning attire.

Read also

Queen Elizabeth II: Oliver Khan Gives Hilarious Tribute To British Monarch; Dresses In Red Mourning Cloth

The way Afia was flamboyantly dressed, it seemed she was attending an important event that evening. The actress lives a very opulent lifestyle and does not hesitate to flaunt it anytime the opportunity arises.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The eye-catching video pleased a lot of Schwarzenegger fans as they flooded her comment section with words of praise.

Folks Fawn Over Afia Schwarzenegger

villas_boaz was impressed:

Dressing de3 obiaaa boa she knows vibe Ankasa

glam_by_kwaesi also wrote:

Wen it comes to dressing dea u always nail it . U too much

anitaamokwandoh also praised her fashion sense:

As for swag di33 na you get an❤️

dimaycakes also reacted:

I love your hill's so beautiful ❤️

bossbite_gh praised her:

The goddess her self

Read also

Shatta Michy: Video Of Musician Acting As A Trotro Mate Stirrs Interesting Reaction

Shatta Michy: Video Of Musician Acting As A Trotro Mate Stirrs Interesting Reaction

In other news, Ghanaian singer and model Shatta Michy has stirred interesting reactions on social media after she was spotted acting as a bus conductor.

The actress stood on the edge of the door of a trotro and clamored for folks to board the vehicle while wearing a wide smile on her face.

The actress seemed to be enjoying her temporary time as a trotro mate and shared the video on her Facebook page.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel