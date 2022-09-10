Afia Schwarzenegger: Rich Actress Flaunts Luxury Home And Compound Filled With Cars
- Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, in a video she shared on her social media page, flaunted her gorgeous home and cars
- In the video, Afia gallantly walked from the house in a beautiful outfit and sat in a Mercedes Benz E300 parked on the compound
- The video impressed many folks who marvelled at how wealthy the actress was and showered her with praise
Ghanaian actress Afia Scwarzenneger has given folks a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle as she showed off her grand home and cars in a video.
In the footage, Afia was seen walking proudly from the mansion, which had a nice and luxurious interior, before sitting in a Mercedes Benz E300 parked outside.
A Honda Accord was also parked in the compound. Afia wore a shiny white dress that glittered beautifully in the moonlight and white high heels to match the stunning attire.
The way Afia was flamboyantly dressed, it seemed she was attending an important event that evening. The actress lives a very opulent lifestyle and does not hesitate to flaunt it anytime the opportunity arises.
The eye-catching video pleased a lot of Schwarzenegger fans as they flooded her comment section with words of praise.
Folks Fawn Over Afia Schwarzenegger
villas_boaz was impressed:
Dressing de3 obiaaa boa she knows vibe Ankasa
glam_by_kwaesi also wrote:
Wen it comes to dressing dea u always nail it . U too much
anitaamokwandoh also praised her fashion sense:
As for swag di33 na you get an❤️
dimaycakes also reacted:
I love your hill's so beautiful ❤️
bossbite_gh praised her:
The goddess her self
Source: YEN.com.gh