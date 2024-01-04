Chef Failatu's husband, Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, is optimistic that his wife will break the world record for the longest cooking marathon

Chef Faila started her longest cook-a-thon record attempt on Monday, January 1, and she is expected to do more than 150 hours to break the record

According to her soldier husband, he has trained his wife and prepared her well to go for the record

Captain Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, the husband of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, has spoken on his wife's Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon attempt.

Chef Faila, a Tamale-based young lady, set out on Monday, January 1, 2023, to break the GWR for the longest cooking marathon, which Ireland's Alan Fisher now holds.

With 119 hours and 57 minutes of cooking, Fisher broke the record earlier set by Nigeria's Hilda Baci.

As Faila started her record attempt, slated initially from January 1 to January 5, news filtered in that a Ugandan lady had also done a 144-hour attempt which was under review.

This new informationraised concerns among Ghanaians, who were worried that Chef Faila might not be able to break the record of the Ugandan lady if eventually approved.

Chef Faila's husband optimistic that she'll sail through

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelixdotcom, Captain Adjei, an officer with the 6th Infantry Battalion, said his wife is more than fit to exceed the Ugandan lady's attempt.

According to him, Faila is someone who takes her exercise routine seriously. Moreover, I have prepared her and practised with her to be able to go through many hours of cooking.

Ghanaians react to Fala's husband's interview

The footage sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

elsewhereearth said:

Husband nu is handsome

narki_sales said:

Eiiiiii military way paaaaaa, no wonder the lady looks sooo strong and healthy

nharna_yhaa_coded said:

the lady is very strong oooooh.eiiiii nuin shows that she is even tired

josephineoppong35 said:

Lovely. Thank you, our husband. Your immense support is appreciated ❤️

Obroni enjoys Chef Faila's sumptuous cook-a-thon jollof, GH reacts to video

Meanwhile, Failatu Abdul-Razak's longest cook-a-thon attempt is still underway at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

In one of the best moments, a white man has been captured eating a plate of jollof prepared by Chef Faila.

The video has stirred funny reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they praised Faila.

