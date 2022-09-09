Ghanaian singer and model Shatta Michy has stirred interesting reactions on social media after she was spotted acting as a bus conducter

The actress stood on the edge of the door of a trotro and clamored for folks to board the vehicle while wearing a wide smile on her face

The actress seemed to be enjoying her temporary time as a trotro mate and shared the video on her Facebook page

Beautiful Ghanaian singer and model, Shatta Michy, has got folks talking on social media after she was spotted acting as a trotro mate.

Photos: Shatta Michy Source: Michy

Source: Facebook

In the video, the singer stood on the edge of a trotro door which was left ajar, and called for folks to board the vehicle as she screamed ''Ashaiman, Ashaiman". Shatta Michy seemed to be enjoying the moment and had a look of excitement on her face.

The video was taken on the day of Stonebwoy's Ashiaman To The World Festival, where she performed with him.

The video of Michy serving as a mate had many peeps fawning over her as they dropped interesting comments. See Video Here

Shatta Michy Sparks Reactions

Jennifer Richlove Apusiyine said:

Michy just love you and your smile, you always smiling and I love that ❤️❤️

Ange Otoo commented:

michy mission is just one...to bring wake and bhim together for peace

Mom nd son collections

Michy seriously there is no different between you and SHATTA hahahahah I just love your energy hahHahahah

Ohemaa Speechless also reacted:

Wow this lady is really a woman in fact a QUEEN

Reggie Quarcoo was impressed:

I can see à bit of the shatta's is still in you, we still love you

Abraham Attah, Stonebwoy And Other Ghanaian Celebrities Born And Bred In Ashaiman Who Made It From Nothing

In other news, Ashaiman is one of the popular towns in Ghana and was, for a long time, ascribed with negative tags due to the high crime rate in the town, but Ashaiman has produced some of the top-tier talents in the country.

Massive talents like Abraham Attah, Stonebwoy, Thomas Partey and Dancegod Loyd were all bred in Ashaiman and have helped lift the image of the town. Their stardom has aided in the reduction of the crime rate and negative activities that Ashaiman is stereotyped with.

Source: YEN.com.gh