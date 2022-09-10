Oliver Khan, a Ghanaian internet sensation and media personality, has mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a hilarious tribute

Oliver wore a red mourning cloth to show his grief at the queen's passing and said some very interesting things about her

The video spread across social media and left many in stitches as they laughed their hearts out and dropped some funny reactions

Queen Elizabeth II passed on 8th September 2022 and sent the whole world in a state of mourning.

The monarch, widely regarded as the world's favourite grandma, had folks mourning her in diverse ways, with many paying interesting tributes to her royal majesty.

Photos: Oliver Khan giving tribute Source: oliver_khan, zionfelixdotcom

In Ghana, peeps are in a state of mourning too, and one gentleman named Oliver Khan, who seems to have taken the death of the queen quite personally, has stirred reactions on social media.

Oliver Khan, who is a popular radio personality and internet sensation, wore a red mourning cloth and gave a hilarious tribute to the late queen. Oliver had a serious look on his face when he spoke, but folks found his words hilarious.

Oliver Khan said the queen's passing had brought him great sadness as she ZZ. And stated how much she meant to him.

Oliver mentioned that he would soon be joining the royal family in the UK to mourn and eulogised the queen in his tribute.

Oliver Khan Gets Ghanaians Laughing

kwasifosu said:

Oh, Sheikh Prince Danso, my condolences for your loss of your Mommy, “Queen to Queen richest mum”

facecoverage laughed hard:

)se 3no y3 abibifo) adwene ei Oliver ‍♀️

jarah_verratti also wrote:

gh people never disappoint

jega_smoove also reacted

Eiiiiii when did The Queen give you milk chairman woboaaa

