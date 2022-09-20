Popular social media sensation Shatta Bandle has warmed hearts on social media after a video of him singing and dancing joyously popped up

Bandle sang along to a love song in the video and got social media fans reacting to the way he sang the popular tune

The lovable man got married recently to a beautiful lady and had a nice ceremony over the weekend

Shatta Bandle, a popular Ghanaian socialite, recently got married, and it seems love is still in the air. Bandle, in a video that made rounds on social media, sang and danced joyously to Camidoh's 'Sugarcane.'

Bandle struggled to keep up with the lyrics, an aspect of the video that got many peeps laughing. It, however, did not make the video any less cute.

Bandle has been blessed with a beautiful baby and a wife in a few weeks. The joy on his face told it all. Shatta Bandle is one of the most loved personalities in Ghana. His funny antics on social media brought him stardom both in Ghana and Nigeria.

Many peeps were happy to see Bandle find love despite his height and stature.

Shatta Bandle's Lyrics Sparks Reactions

nana_afrane_jiggles said:

Be like say bossu get ein own lyrics

allday_russ_ell wrote:

LAST DON CONGRATULATION❤️

linekuku said:

I don’t even know if he’s crying or not or smiling or laughing , cus all I’m hearing is komboas) eiiii Baba Pls ooo we beg nau

thebiggestcarter also wrote:

Allah honeymoon man ✌️✌️✌️

ms_halm also reacted:

Camidoh where are you?? But what was he saying koraa

akuapee9

Shatta won form fresh boy wey he lick ain lips oo

