Ghanaian socialite Shatta Bandle has reportedly christened his newborn baby, which he announced recently with a photo of himself carrying a child

The event was held in a park which saw many well-wishers and fans of Shatta Bandle crowd the venue to celebrate with them

Many people and well-wishers have wished them well with lovely messages as they expand their family

Ghanaian internet sensation, Shatta Bandle, with his long-time girlfriend have named their son in grand style.

Shatta Bandle. Photo Source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the two were spotted at a ceremony meant for their son's christening. The ceremony took place in Shatta Bandle's hometown, Karaga, in the Northern region of Ghana.

Shatta Bandle's baby mama was dressed in Northern kente in a series of photos that were trending online. She had henna designs on her arms which extended to her hands.

Shatta Bundle was dressed in all white, with his agbada, which had pink embroidered designs on the front of the outfit.

They both wore matching slides as they got lovey-dovey in the photos.

Guests took to social media to share photos and videos from the event. One TikToker, @bankerreloaded2, who was a guest at the ceremony, shared a video of himself congratulating Shatta Bandle.

The TikToker also disclosed the name of Shatta Bandle's child by captioning the post "congrats Adam father".

Watch more videos from the ceremony below.

Many react to Shatta Bandle's wedding photos

