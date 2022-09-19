Shatta Bandle has gotten married, and it was all bliss and joy at his wedding ceremony as he was showered with money on the occasion

The socialite surprised many people days ago when he announced that he had been blessed with a child

Shatta Bandle has married the mother of his child, and videos from the wedding ceremony stirred interesting reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, a few days ago, rocked the internet as photos of his newborn baby went viral.

Shatta Bandle, who is the latest father in town, has wedded the mother of his beautiful child. Over the weekend, videos of their marriage ceremony went viral on social media.

Shatta Bandle and wife Source: Nkokonsa

Source: Instagram

One particular video caught the attention of many as Bandle and his beautiful wife were sprayed with bundles of cash.

Shatta Bandle was all smiles as he sat next to his gorgeous bride. Money rained on the pair, and the large crowd who looked on cheered in glee.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The videos of the beautiful ceremony trended for hours as folks expressed mixed reactions to the wedding ceremony.

Social Media Reactions

apyagh congratulated them:

Eeei rich man paaa..see deco congrats tho

justme_joy22 made a hilarious comment:

Eeee ekuro nu awu sesiaa anaaa eee boi. Some pipos are strong oo

iceberry494 also wrote:

Wow anywy that wht he can afford

lolas_moneybouquetgiftsgh commented:

Bundles come for your gifts oh okay

nyamplana congratulated them:

What an anti climax. Congratulations

Video Of Shatta Bandle And His Pretty Baby Mama In Bed Pops Up, Sparks Talk About Women And Money

In other news, social media star Shatta Bandle has shared a loved-up video with a pretty lady who is believed to be his lover.

In the video shared on Instagram, Shatta Bandle rested on the lady's chest as they laid in bed to cuddle.

The video has stirred loads of reactions from Bandle's followers who have expressed their surprise.

In a new video shared on his Instagram page, Shatta Bandle and the pretty-looking lady were found getting cozy inside a room.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh