Black Sherif, on Sunday evening, organised a private cocktail party which saw many celebrities like Hajia Bintu, Ibrahim Mahama, and Sarkodie attend

Hajia Bintu, one of the most notable celebrities at the occasion, caught the attention of many with her flamboyant dress and makeup

Videos of Hajia Bintu at the event circulated across social media, which sparked a lot of reactions, with some admiring her looks and others taking note of her makeup

Black Sherif is arguably the most talked about music star in Ghana presently as he released his maiden album, which has been on the lips of many Ghanaians for days.

The young musician held a cocktail session in celebration and honour of the successful album. The event took place in Accra on Sunday evening and saw many celebrities grace the occasion.

Some of the most notable public figures present were Sarkodie, Ibrahim Mahama, Sonia Ibrahim and Hajia Bintu.

The invited celebs graced the occasion in beautiful outfits, but the one that caught the most attention was TikTok star and socialite Hajia Bintu.

The social media sensation, who is known for her pretty and flamboyant looks, did perfect justice to her outfit as she arrived in a gorgeous white gown, which highlighted her beautiful figure perfectly.

Hajia's presence had many folks staring as her irresistible features gripped the attention of many. Her makeup looked beautiful and complimented her dress well.

However, many folks on social media thought otherwise about her makeup and had interesting things to say about it. Others also admired her regardless of the naysayers.

Hajia Bintu Stirs Reactions On Social Media

augustineharrison admired Hajia:

Bintu is surely causing problems.bintu nation ❤️

teenns_arena also admired her:

Perfect outfit for a great show

oforiwaa_mimi criticised the naysayers:

All those talking about her face have you seen her in person before. She’s naturally gorgeous. Stop hating just appreciate God’s creation na mo pe saa

adwoa.morgan commented on her makeup:

Makeup went wrong

Hajia Bintu: Tik Tok Star Motivates Fans With Old Photos Showing Grass To Grace Story, They Gush Over Shape

In other news, TikTok star Hajia Bintu recently released a set of throwback photos in a slideshow video on social media.

Bintu compared the old photos to some of her current photos as she motivated fans with her grass to grace story.

The Tik Tok star's followers have been wowed by the old photos and have shared mixed reactions.

