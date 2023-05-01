Nana Ama McBrown's new show Onua Showtime was launched on Sunday, April 30 2023, and she received massive support

Her husband, Maxwell Mensah, gave her a pleasant surprise on set as he arrived with a bouquet of flowers together with their little daughter Baby Maxin

McBrown got emotional upon seeing her husband, who wished her all the best in her endeavours

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has officially launched her new show, Onua Showtime, on OnuaTV/Radio. The program, which premiered on Sunday, April 30, 2023, has already received an outpouring of support from her loyal fan base.

Nana Ama McBrown (Left) Gets Surprised By Husband Maxwell (Right) On Onua Showtime Set Photo Source: Gh Hyper

McBrown, who left her previous network UTV to join OnuaTV/Radio, was overwhelmed with emotion during the launch. But it was her husband, Maxwell Mensah, who truly stole the show by giving her an unexpected surprise.

As McBrown was gearing up for her big debut, her dashing hubby and their adorable daughter, Baby Maxin, made a surprise appearance on set. And to McBrown's amazement, Maxwell arrived bearing gifts - a bouquet of fresh flowers that left his wife grinning from ear to ear.

But the surprises did not stop there. The Onua Showtime host also received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from her colleagues and friends in the industry. Everyone from fellow actors to producers and directors took to social media to congratulate McBrown on her new venture. See Video Here.

Social Media Users Admire McBrown And Maxwell

im_shalia wrote:

What a husband. Maxwell and Asap Rocky are the dream men… a man who supports you full time .

iam_efuah commented:

Is the way she looks at him for me❤️

ehmanielmusk reacted:

Nana Ama was acting though with the emotion no tears lol

