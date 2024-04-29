A video of Dancegod Lloyd and his former DWP Academy colleague Afrobeast has popped up online

This comes after Dancegod Lloyd and the dance school's co-founder exchanged words online

The video gained the attention of scores of fans who continue to root for the dance superstars

Ghanaian viral dancers, Dancegod Lloyd and Afrobeast were recently spotted together at an event in Accra.

The relationship between the viral dancers suffered after Dancegod Lloyd severed ties with the DWP Academy.

Many fans who were concerned about the strained relationship shared their thoughts about the recent moment between the two dancers.

Afrobeast reconnects with Dancegod Lloyd after Quables' Wahala

DWP Academy recently dominated the headlines after the academy's co-founder Quables shared some biting statements and revelations about Dancegod Lloyd.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, Quables pointed out that Dancegod Lloyd tried to lure Afrobeast out of the DWP camp after he left.

He complained bitterly about Dancegod Lloyd and blamed him for Afronita's decision to also leave the academy and start her own venture.

The video of the two dancers elicited significant remarks from fans who continue to root for them to revisit their gold moments.

Netizens react to Afrobeast and Dancegod Lloyd together moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Afrobeast and Dancegod Lloyd reconnecting.

corban48 remarked:

I’m glad you learnt from your mistakes..

Hi_To_My _Ex noted:

If Zigi Lloyd and beast make a collabo what do you think go happen

Cleopas♈️ wrote:

The other guy is looking at Dancegod in styles

dynamiq said:

They were doing that for the camera and media watch how Afrobeast was ready to roll

Quables explains his issues with Dancegod Lloyd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Quables, the co-founder of DWP Academy, had expressed his discontent with Dancegod Lloyd, hinting at a possible betrayal which led to the latter's exit from the academy.

The socialite behind DWP Academy wrote a long caption explaining that Dancegod had offended him, justifying his biting remarks about the dancer.

