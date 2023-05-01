Musician King Promise was one of the artists that performed on the launch of McBrown's new show Onua Showtime

The show, which premiered on April 30 2023, saw lots of music stars grace the occasion, making it a memorable one

The video of King Promise performing went viral on social media, with some folks hilariously mistaking him for Robest GH, his doppelganger

Ghanaian musician King Promise was among the artists who performed at the launch of Onua Showtime, a new television program in Ghana. The show premiered on April 30, 2023, and featured a lineup of notable musicians, making it an unforgettable night for all in attendance.

King Promise (Left) Performs On Nana Ama McBrown's Show, Robest Gh (Right) Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

King Promise, known for his soulful vocals and unique style, delivered a captivating performance that left the audience in awe. Dressed in a fashionable black jeans jacket, shoes, and sunglasses, the talented musician took to the stage with confidence, commanding the attention of the crowd.

The video of his performance quickly went viral on social media, garnering attention from fans and music enthusiasts alike. While some mistakenly identified him as his doppelganger, Robest GH, others praised his undeniable talent and impressive stage presence.

McBrown's Onua Showtime, a new addition to the Ghanaian television landscape, promises to showcase some of the most sought-after celebrities in the entertainment industry while celebrating the country's rich cultural heritage.

Fans Enjoy King Promise's Performance

awurabena263 commented:

Eii wen i saw king promise I remembered gear box

poweredveracity wrote:

Is this the original or lookalike

safa_civ's commented:

Is it his lookalive or himself. This guy confus us.

getrichempresshajia wrote:

This is pure love ❤️ I wish the whole industry should be like, they did very well for the love they have shown her

