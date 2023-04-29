Black Sherif, in a video he shared on Instagram, rocked a pair of huge trousers that touched the ground and a beautiful crotchet sweater

The musician was advertising his upcoming show in New York in May, but folks could not get their eyes off his outfit

Some peeps admired his unique fashion style, whiles others were excited about his upcoming show

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, caused a stir on social media after he shared a video on his Instagram page, flaunting his unique fashion sense. The "Second Sermon" hitmaker was spotted rocking a pair of oversized trousers that touched the ground, coupled with a beautiful crotchet sweater. He also wore a fashionable cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Black Sherif (Left) Wears Huge Trousers And Crotchet Sweater Photo Source: blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The video was posted as an advertisement for his upcoming show in New York, which is slated for May. However, fans and followers alike could not help but be captivated by the artist's bold and unconventional choice of attire.

Black Sherif's outfit drew mixed reactions from his fans, with some expressing admiration for his unique fashion style while others eagerly anticipated his upcoming show. The video garnered numerous comments, with fans praising the artist for his bold fashion statement.

Black Sherif has made a name for himself in the music industry with his unique style of music that fuses hip-hop and Ghanaian highlife. He has gained a massive following in Ghana and beyond, with fans eagerly anticipating his next move.

Black Sherif Sparks Reactions

official_gazzy90 was stunned:

Eeei sheriff na trousers yi de3

Edd Buddy Sane commented:

Abeg stop wearing baby shirts get your fashion from my sister pls

kojo_eraser reacted:

Congratulations to your trousers bro…cheers

spankyofficial1 wrote:

What are you wearing bro

Nana Kwajo Dopebwoy said:

Dressing Wei de3 woboa oo

Black Sherif Meets Jamaican Musician Kranium In The U.S., Ghanaians Show Excitement

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif met Jamaican singer Kranium in the U.S., and this has brought smiles to the faces of many Ghanaians.

The two are billed to perform at the concert of American singer Pharell Williams at Virginia Beach.

Many Ghanaians have shared the photo on social media, expressing their joy at the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker expanding his network by meeting internationally recognised musicians.

Source: YEN.com.gh