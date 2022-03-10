Tik Tok star Hajia Bintu recently released a set of throwback photos in a slideshow videoon social media

Bintu compared the old photos to some of her current photos as she motivated fans with her grass to grace story

The Tik Tok star's followers have been wowed by the old photos and have shared mixed reactions

Tik Tok star and influencer Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, has stirred talk on social media after dropping a slideshow online.

The photos in Bintu's slideshow gave fans a look into her teenage as compared to her current looks.

One of the photos had Bintu dressed in her senior high school uniform. Others showed her in different types of dresses.

Hajia Bintu has shared photos from her teen years Photo source: @hajiabintu

Source: Instagram

The latter photos were more recent showing Bintu in the times that she became a social media sensation.

Sharing the photos Instagram, Hajia Bintu sought to give out some motivation and inspiration saying she had come from the position of being a nobody to become somebody.

"From grass to grace ," she said.

Bintu's followers react to her old photos

After sharing the photos, Hajia Bintu's followers on Instagram have been expressing their opinions on them. While some observed that she was shapely even in her teens, others wondered which grace she was talking about.

legend_ovie said:

"So this is original. Wow."

akosua_oduraa_kaakyire said:

"Those who keep saying she’s done her body come and see her childhood photos. Mo de3 mo gyimie no."

somahjo said:

"This your nyash no be today oh. Original."

kinggg_finesse said:

"You was already thick to start off ."

esekasunday said:

"@qkhing_sayo so u nor know say big yansh na grace ... do u know d kind of favors they get for just having big yansh? Free gifts and cash from men,, and endorsement deals from brands etc u don't know what's going on ‍♂️‍♂."

Source: YEN.com.gh