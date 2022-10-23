Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur, Salma Mumin has opened up about her painful experience with TV auditions Judge Mark Okraku-Mantey

Salma Mumin is among the celebrities who have competed in beauty pageants but failed to make it to the finals

The fashion entrepreneur and award-winning actress, Salma Mumin was a guest on the United Showbiz entertainment review program

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has disclosed that she got the opportunity to compete for Ghana's Most Beautiful crown but she couldn't win the crown.

Salma revealed that the famous judge for the show, Mark Okraku Mantey was rude to her but she didn't give up on her dreams. Salma Mumin made these revelations when the panel at United Showbiz.

The panel was discussing Ghanaian musician, Abiana's reaction toward one of the upcoming talents who came for the Greater Accra TV3 Mentor auditions.

Abiana, Salma Mumin, and Mark Okraku-Mantey are key players in the entertainment industry. @abianamusic @salmamumin Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mark Okraku auditioned as my judge at Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions. I have been to a lot of auditions in my life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The year that Chalar won, I couldn't make it to the semi-final auditions because I could speak the local dialogue which is the Wale.

But now I gave say proverbs in my local dialect.

To go through what he did wasn't so cool.

I have had encounters with Mark Okraku as a judge. He was really arrogant towards me and I was so scared. So I went out of the audition room and people started asking about me, I kept going about him that there is this guy in there who is not nice at all.

Even if I didn't perform well, I won't say it. I was upset about it. Just imagine how the boy will feel.

I don't think it is a great feeling.

I know how what the boy went through at the TV3 Mentor auditions he did wasn't so cool and to think the young boy starting a career had to go through this?

According to the talented actress, Salma Mumin she couldn't make it to the next stage because she wasn't fluent in her local language.

It was a prerequisite for all delegates to speak fluently in their local language as the show seeks to promote the culture and traditions of the various regions in Ghana.

S3fa lashes out at Abiana for her unladylike behavior at TV3 Mentor auditions

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian female musician, S3fa's comments about TV3 Mentor's viral video.

The talented musician, S3fa has described fellow female musician, Abiana's reaction towards a young auditionee, Drew as uncalled for and unprofessional.

In a video sighted online, Abiana was seen clapping and shouting at the young boy to leave the audition room when he started singing KiDi's Mon Bebe song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh