Ghanaian musician, S3fa has shared her opinions on the viral TV3 mentor auditions videos which involve female judge, Abiana

The award-winning musician, S3fa disagreed with the actions that were taken by the female judge who rose to fame through music reality shows

Abiana is the female musician behind the 2022-themed song for Ghana's Most Beautiful pageantry which ended on October 9

Ghanaian musician, S3fa real name Sefadzi Abena Amesu has commented on a viral video posted by TV3 during their Greater Accra Auditions.

In the video, female musician, Abiana was seen clapping and shouting when a young man named Drew started performing a popular song, Mon Bebe by KiDi.

Addressing the issue on United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, the award-winning musician, S3fa said

Personally, I think that what did he do wrong? Because personally, I don't think he did anything wrong. He sang the same thing KiDi sang just that version was done in a lab so it's more appealing for us to hear and he is just singing it raw for us.

I have been in that position before. Being on stage for someone to judge you.

They put her there about she knows more about music. And she is a musician, knows that this is how the person has flaring because at auditions you are even very anxious coming to the audition room to come and sing in front of people to let them know that you have the voice.

And maybe I mean the first try, he came in too early and you didn't like it. okay please sing again or another song. Don't say out out out. That was super rude. and it is very unladylike. I love Abiana. Even though we have never spoken before, I love her voice and I have told someone before.

But I think that as a lady, you can be tough on people and still do it in a nice way. It doesn't even make any sense to me. And me I won't even do that and I don't see it to be ladylike.

