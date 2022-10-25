Ghanaian musician, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, has advised upcoming musicians to select a good management and marketing team to sell their craft

The stylish musician also added that new musicians need twenty percent talent to succeed in the Ghanaian music industry

The award-winning musician was a panelist on the United Showbiz entertainment review program hosted by Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian musician, S3fa, has disclosed that new artists can record anything and still become a hit if they have the right team to promote their songs.

Sefadzi Abena Amesu made this revelation on the latest episode of United Showbiz which was aired on October 21, 2022.

The all-female panelists hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown were discussing the irregularities that happened at Tidal Rave and BET nominated artiste, Black Sherif's amazing achievements since releasing the First Sermon.

The stylish musician, S3fa, congratulated Black Sherif also known as Blacko saying;

I feel very happy for him. I feel he is doing exceptionally well. I also feel like he is bringing a lot of attention to the Ghanaian music industry.

One thing people don't know is that he is bringing attention to the fact that as a music industry there is more we can do.

Delving into some of the factors that have contributed to Black Sherif's successes within these few months, S3fa added that,

You can't just say you are a musician and sit down. You need a team that's going to do the job for you because now, talent is just 20 %.

You can sit down and sing anything and if you have a solid team, they push it and it'll become a hit.

It has made me realize that there's more we can do for ourselves as musicians. You don't just sit down and you have to look for something better.

I think his team is doing amazing, his record label is doing amazing for he is doing so well, so congratulations.

The panelists which include actress, Salma Mumin, entertainment pundits MzGee, Amanda Jissih, and Whitney Boakye-Mensah also congratulated Black Sherif on his achievements as he continues to soar higher in the music industry.

The eloquent and talented host, Nana Ama Mcbrown also revealed that she couldn't attend Black Sherif's star-studded album launch due to her busy schedule. When she got to the venue of the program around 1 am, the show was already over.

